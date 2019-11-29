76ers' Marial Shayok: Could make NBA debut
The 76ers recalled Shayok from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats prior to Friday's game against the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 2019 second-round pick has yet to make his NBA debut, but he could dress for Friday's contest. In four G League games this season, the 6-foot-5 wing has averaged 29.5 points.
