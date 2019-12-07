76ers' Marial Shayok: Drops 31 points in win
Shayok totaled 31 points (13-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes in Friday's G League win against Capital City.
The high-volume shooter has played a big role for the Blue Coats this season, and he has picked up where he left off after returning from the parent club. Shayok is averaging 27.0 points over his first seven G League games.
