76ers' Marial Shayok: Effective again Saturday
Shayok had 26 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals over 34 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.
Shayok has been one of the most productive players for the Blue Coats this season as he has logged double-digit point totals in each of his appearances in the G League this year. The 24-year-old is averaging 23.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
