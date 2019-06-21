76ers' Marial Shayok: Headed to Philly

Shayok was selected by the 76ers with the 54th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The senior transferred to Iowa State from Virginia and averaged 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his lone season as a Cyclone. Shayok is an older prospect at 23 years old, but he has good size for his position and averaged 38.1 percent from three across four collegiate seasons.

