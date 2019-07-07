Shayok signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Sunday.

The two-way deal will allow Shayok, the 52nd overall pick in last month's NBA draft, to spend up to 45 days with the 76ers in 2019-20 before the organization would have to convert his contract to a standard deal. The 23-year-old swingman has made a positive impressive early in the 76ers' summer-league slate, which likely influenced the organization's decision to award him one of its pair of two-way roster spots.