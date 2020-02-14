76ers' Marial Shayok: Leads team in scoring Thursday
Shayok had 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Stockton.
Shayok spent some time with the parent club earlier in the week, but he returned to the G League with an impressive performance Thursday. The 24-year-old has now topped 20 points in four of his last six games with the Blue Coats and will likely continue to play a prominent role in the G League.
