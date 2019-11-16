Shayok recorded 29 points (9-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals over 34 minutes in Friday's win against Long Island.

Shayok's 29 points Friday marked his lowest total of the first three games of the season, signaling just how productive he's been from the floor with an average of 35 points per game. The 24-year-old could see his scoring chances decrease slightly after Jonah Bolden made his G League debut Friday, but Shayok's performance against Long Island signaled that he should still have a big impact for the Blue Coats.