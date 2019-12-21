Shayok recorded 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Stockton.

Shayok has spent some time with the parent club this season, but he has made his presence known when playing in the G League. He is averaging 24.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this year.