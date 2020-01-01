Shayok had 21 points (7-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.

Although Shayok started Tuesday, the Blue Coats had three bench players that saw over 20 minutes, which limited the starters' impact. Despite this, Shayok managed to record more than 20 points for the sixth time in the past eight games as he's played a big role for Delaware this season.