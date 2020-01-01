76ers' Marial Shayok: Paces team in scoring
Shayok had 21 points (7-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.
Although Shayok started Tuesday, the Blue Coats had three bench players that saw over 20 minutes, which limited the starters' impact. Despite this, Shayok managed to record more than 20 points for the sixth time in the past eight games as he's played a big role for Delaware this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...