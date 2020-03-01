76ers' Marial Shayok: Productive against Windy City
Shayok had 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 28 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Windy City.
Shayok led the team in scoring once again Saturday as the Blue Coats picked up the win against Windy City. The 24-year-old has been a prolific scorer in the G League this season, averaging 23.2 points with 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
