Shayok had 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 28 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Windy City.

Shayok led the team in scoring once again Saturday as the Blue Coats picked up the win against Windy City. The 24-year-old has been a prolific scorer in the G League this season, averaging 23.2 points with 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.