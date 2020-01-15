76ers' Marial Shayok: Productive in win
Shayok had 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Lakeland.
Shayok's production has dipped slightly since the beginning of the season, but he is still one of the most consistent performers for the Blue Coats as he's recorded double-digit point totals in each of his appearances. The 24-year-old is averaging 24.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
