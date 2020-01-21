Play

Shayok finished with 29 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes Monday for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats in a 119-109 win over the South Bay Lakers.

A two-way player, Shayok has yet to see any action in Philadelphia, but that hasn't stopped him from lighting it up in the G League. After another stellar outing Monday, Shayok is averaging 23.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.0 minutes per game through his 20 appearances with Delaware.

