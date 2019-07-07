76ers' Marial Shayok: Scores 14 points in Saturday's loss
Shayok collected 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 96-82 loss to the Celtics.
Shayok has scored efficiently through the first two summer league games, as he posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in Friday's opener against the Bucks. If he continues to drain outside shots he'll likely have a chance to stick with the 76ers, as that's probably the team's biggest area of concern going forward.
