Shayok had 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 25 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Maine.

Shayok has been a key contributor for the Blue Coats this season, and he topped 20 points for the fourth time in the past six games Wednesday. The 24-year-old is averaging 23.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.