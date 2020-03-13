76ers' Marial Shayok: Scores 26 in win
Shayok had 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 25 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Maine.
Shayok has been a key contributor for the Blue Coats this season, and he topped 20 points for the fourth time in the past six games Wednesday. The 24-year-old is averaging 23.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.
