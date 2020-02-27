76ers' Marial Shayok: Tallies double-double in loss
Shayok had 33 points (13-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Shayok has been productive on the scoreboard all season, but he managed to record just his third double-double of the year with a season-high 14 rebounds. The 24-year-old is averaging 23.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.
