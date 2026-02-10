Beauchamp supplied 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 20 minutes during Monday's 135-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Monday's contest getting out of hand late, the 76ers gave Beauchamp some extra burn off the bench. It was the 2022 first-rounder's first NBA appearance of the season as emergency depth, with Quentin Grimes and Dominick Barlow both battling an illness, so the expectation is that Beauchamp is headed back to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats once Philadelphia gets a few more bodies back healthy.