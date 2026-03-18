Beauchamp recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 124-96 loss to the Nuggets.

With Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and other key players unavailable for Philadelphia, Beauchamp wound up leading the team in scoring on the night. It's the second time in the last four games that the 25-year-old forward has played at least 20 minutes and scored in double digits, both blowout losses, but he managed only five points in 27 minutes total in the other two contests when the outcome was in a little more doubt. Until the Sixers' lineup gets healthier, Beauchamp could have some DFS appeal as a bargain dart throw against an elite opponent.