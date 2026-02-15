Beauchamp closed with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and two rebounds across eight minutes during Team White's 37-25 win over Team Blue in the G League Next Up Game semifinals Sunday.

Beauchamp turned in an efficient game-high 14 points in the semifinals to lead his team to the championship game, when he provided eight points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in nine minutes during a 31-29 loss to Team Black. The two-way player has appeared in just two outings for the 76ers this season, during which he has averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 18.0 minutes per contest. Over 21 G League outings with the Delaware Blue Coats in 2025-26, the 2022 first-rounder has averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.2 minutes per contest.