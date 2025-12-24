The 76ers have signed Beauchamp to a two-way contract on Tuesday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Beauchamp will add depth on the wing and has plenty of NBA experience after his previous stints with the Bucks, Clippers and Knicks. He hasn't played in the NBA since the 2024-25 campaign, where he logged 35 total appearances for the three aforementioned teams and averaged 2.3 points on 4.5 minutes per game.