The 76ers signed Beauchamp to a contract Tuesday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Beauchamp was waived by the Trail Blazers on Oct. 7. He'll join his new squad and will likely end up suiting up for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats to start the 2025-26 campaign.

