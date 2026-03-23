Beauchamp is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Thunder, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Beauchamp will make his first start of the season with Quentin Grimes (illness) inactive for Monday's matchup. In nine games with the 76ers this season, Beauchamp is averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.4 minutes per contest.