76ers' Markelle Fultz: Adds 10 points in Tuesday's win
Fultz provided 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during a 121-95 win over the Nets on Tuesday.
The 21 minutes Fultz received marked the most he's received since his recent return to action. He scored 10 points for the third time across the last five games, and had his best shooting outing of the season in the win. The team is pretty deep at the guard position, so it would be a surprise to see Fultz' role change too much at this point in the season.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Hands out seven assists in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Nears double-double in 14 minutes Monday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will play off bench Monday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Increases shooting radius•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Goes through 4-on-4 work at shootaround•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Could miss entire season•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...