Fultz provided 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during a 121-95 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

The 21 minutes Fultz received marked the most he's received since his recent return to action. He scored 10 points for the third time across the last five games, and had his best shooting outing of the season in the win. The team is pretty deep at the guard position, so it would be a surprise to see Fultz' role change too much at this point in the season.