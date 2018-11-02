76ers' Markelle Fultz: Best game of the season Thursday
Fultz totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Clippers.
Fultz played just 21 minutes Thursday but was able to produce arguably his best game of the season so far. He came within one rebound of a double-double and appears to gain more confidence with each and every game. He is still not really in the standard league conversation due mainly to his lack of playing time. If he can work his way up to more than 26 minutes per night, things might change.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Plays 25 minutes Saturday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's start•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Starting at point guard Tuesday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Likely to man point Tuesday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Team high seven assists Saturday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Improves during Thursday's victory•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...