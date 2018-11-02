Fultz totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Clippers.

Fultz played just 21 minutes Thursday but was able to produce arguably his best game of the season so far. He came within one rebound of a double-double and appears to gain more confidence with each and every game. He is still not really in the standard league conversation due mainly to his lack of playing time. If he can work his way up to more than 26 minutes per night, things might change.