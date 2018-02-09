76ers' Markelle Fultz: Could miss entire season
According to general manager Bryan Colangelo, there is a chance Fultz (shoulder) won't return this season, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports. "We hope to see [Fultz] this year. If not, we wait until he's ready to participate, and help and put him in a position to succeed," Colangelo said Friday morning. "That's going to be a determination that's made at some point in the future."
Fultz continues to recover from a lingering muscle issue in his right shoulder and has not seen the court since October 23. The rookie was reportedly able to go through 5-on-5 contact drills back in mid-January but the team seems to be erring on the side of caution considering the injury directly affects his shooting ability. It seems like time is a flat circle for the 76ers, as yet another one of their top rookies could potentially be sidelined for the majority of his first season. Still, it's too early to tell if Fultz will be able to return before seasons end, so look for more updates to come as the No. 1 pick continues to make progress.
