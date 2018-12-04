76ers' Markelle Fultz: Diagnosed with nerve-altering issue
Flutz was diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome on Tuesday, an injury that impacts nerves between the neck and shoulder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Fultz has been meeting with specialists for the past few weeks, and they've finally managed to make a diagnosis. This type of injury causes unusual movements and alters range of motion, which ultimately has been limiting Fultz's ability to shoot. However, TOS can be treated through physical therapy, which figures to be the next step. The 76ers are hopeful that Fultz will make a return in 3-to-6 weeks, but he's been ruled out indefinitely for now, per Wojnarowski.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Meeting with more specialists•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Set to meet with specialists•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Nursing wrist injury, wants trade•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Out at least one week•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Plays 14 minutes in Friday's win•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will come off bench•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.