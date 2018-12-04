Flutz was diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome on Tuesday, an injury that impacts nerves between the neck and shoulder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fultz has been meeting with specialists for the past few weeks, and they've finally managed to make a diagnosis. This type of injury causes unusual movements and alters range of motion, which ultimately has been limiting Fultz's ability to shoot. However, TOS can be treated through physical therapy, which figures to be the next step. The 76ers are hopeful that Fultz will make a return in 3-to-6 weeks, but he's been ruled out indefinitely for now, per Wojnarowski.