76ers' Markelle Fultz: Doubtful Wednesday with knee soreness
Fultz is dealing with right knee soreness and is doubtful to participate in Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
In addition to a lingering shoulder injury, Fultz came out of Monday's game against the Celtics with soreness in his right knee. Understandably, it appears the 76ers are going to err on the side of caution with the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Assuming he's held out, expect the likes of Jerryd Bayless and T.J. McConnell to see the bulk of the point guard minutes.
