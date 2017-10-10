76ers' Markelle Fultz: Drops 12 points amongst turnovers Monday
Fultz finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 FT), two assists, two rebounds, one steal but four turnovers during Monday's 113-96 loss to the Celtics.
During his first preseason appearance, Fultz struggled with scoring efficiently but took care of the rock. This time around, it was the opposite. It's hard to gauge Fultz's fantasy upside through two preseason games, especially when there have been two dramatically different performances. That said, he has significant upside and should garner starter's minutes on a subpar 76ers squad after being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
