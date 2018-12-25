Fultz (shoulder) is expected to return at some point this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Fultz's agent, Raymond Brothers, told Wojnarowski that Fultz has improved his range of motion while rehabbing over the last few weeks, and he's expected to return to game action later in the season. Fultz is still without any sort of firm timetable, and Brothers noted that the 2017 first overall pick wants to be at 100 percent before he rejoins the Sixers. GM Elton Brand confirmed that the team has fielded calls about potential trades involving Fultz, but for the time being it doesn't appear anything is imminent. "They want to see how this rehab process goes, and what he is when he returns to this team," Wojnarowski said.