Play

Fultz (ankle) says he will be ready for fall camp, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Fultz sustained a left ankle sprain during Summer League play and was initially given a recovery timetable of one-to-two weeks. This is good news for 76ers fans who have dealt with other injury-plagued rookies over the years. There will likely be more updates on his status at the start of training camp.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories