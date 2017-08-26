76ers' Markelle Fultz: Expects to be ready for fall camp
Fultz (ankle) says he will be ready for fall camp, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Fultz sustained a left ankle sprain during Summer League play and was initially given a recovery timetable of one-to-two weeks. This is good news for 76ers fans who have dealt with other injury-plagued rookies over the years. There will likely be more updates on his status at the start of training camp.
