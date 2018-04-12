76ers' Markelle Fultz: Explodes for first career triple-double
Fultz finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 win over the Bucks.
Fultz was one of four reserves to earn 25-plus minutes, as 76ers coach Brett Brown looked to get his starters some rest with the score being so lopsided. Based on the fact that Fultz notched his first career triple-double, including career highs in scoring, rebounding, and assists, it's safe to say he has found his form heading into the postseason. Expect Fultz to continue running the show for the second unit.
