Fultz finished with 10 points (5-8 FG), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes during the 76ers' 132-130 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.

Fultz shot the ball well Friday on his way to 10 points despite playing only 12 minutes. Since returning from his shoulder injury, the former one-and-done at Washington is averaging 16 minutes, 7.3 points and 4.3 assists across seven games.