Fultz didn't leave the bench in Saturday's victory as he continues to work his way back into the regular rotation.

Coach Brett Brown opted to play Ben Simmons for the entire second half, leaving Fultz mired to the pine. He has had some good moments since making his return from a shoulder injury and this was likely a matchup thing. The 76ers will now return home where they look to secure the series and Fultz could play more of a role in that one depending on the nature of the scoreline.