76ers' Markelle Fultz: Fouls out in loss to Mavs
Fultz had six points (3-7 FG). three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes Monday against the Mavericks.
Fultz was mostly quiet in Philly's second exhibition game from China, but two of his three field goals were jumpers, and he continues look more comfortable in the mid-range. The 20-year-old fouled out in just 19 minutes of action Monday -- three days after picking up five fouls in 23 minutes in Friday's exhibition contest.
