76ers' Markelle Fultz: Goes through 5-on-5 practice
Fultz (shoulder) went through a full contact 5-on-5 practice Sunday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It was reported at the start of January that Fultz was cleared for the final stage of his return program, so this falls in line with the fact that he appears to nearing a return. Full-contact 5-on-5 scrimmaging is typically the last step in the recovery process for most players, which means Fultz could be on the brink of getting back on the court. According to coach Brett Brown, Fultz is not expected to play Thursday against Boston, which would mean his next opportunity to take the court will be next Monday against the Raptors. The Sixers will also likely bring Fultz along slowly, so there could be some playing time restrictions early on once cleared.
