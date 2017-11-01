76ers' Markelle Fultz: Goes through drills Wednesday
Fultz (shoulder) went through drills during the team's practice Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Fultz is set to be re-evaluated in mid-November, though is apparently feeling well enough to go through drills. While he'll still be sidelined for an extended period, Fultz seems to be making progress in his recovery. In the meantime, Jerryd Bayless and T.J. McConnell should continue seeing significant run at point guard.
