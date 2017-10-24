76ers' Markelle Fultz: Had fluid drained from shoulder
Fultz had fluid drained from his right shoulder prior to the start of the regular season and is planning on seeing a specialist soon, Adrian Wojnarwoski of ESPN reports.
According to his agent, Fultz "literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball." This appears to be the reason for the change in Fultz's mechanics on his jumper and free throw shooting, as the rookie point guard has attempted to play through the pain to start the season. While the 76ers have not released anything official, it does appear that Fultz could miss some time as he works on getting back to 100 percent. Expect an official update to come prior to the 76ers home matchup with the Rockets on Wednesday.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Makes work of limited action Wednesday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will open season in bench role•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Out for preseason finale•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Questionable for preseason finale•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Out Wednesday vs. Nets•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Doubtful Wednesday with knee soreness•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...