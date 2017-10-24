Fultz had fluid drained from his right shoulder prior to the start of the regular season and is planning on seeing a specialist soon, Adrian Wojnarwoski of ESPN reports.

According to his agent, Fultz "literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball." This appears to be the reason for the change in Fultz's mechanics on his jumper and free throw shooting, as the rookie point guard has attempted to play through the pain to start the season. While the 76ers have not released anything official, it does appear that Fultz could miss some time as he works on getting back to 100 percent. Expect an official update to come prior to the 76ers home matchup with the Rockets on Wednesday.