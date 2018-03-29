76ers' Markelle Fultz: Hands out seven assists in Wednesday's win
Fultz posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 win over the Knicks.
Fultz has combined to tally 15 assists (to just one turnover) in 28 minutes over his first two tilts back in the lineup, and he's clearly fitting in fine with the pass-happy 76ers. While Fultz has combined to sink only six-for-18 from the field over this same stretch, he is finding other ways to contribute, and seems poised to enjoy a plentiful role as the team's primary playmaker off the pine.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Nears double-double in 14 minutes Monday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will play off bench Monday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Increases shooting radius•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Goes through 4-on-4 work at shootaround•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Could miss entire season•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Still dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.