Fultz posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 win over the Knicks.

Fultz has combined to tally 15 assists (to just one turnover) in 28 minutes over his first two tilts back in the lineup, and he's clearly fitting in fine with the pass-happy 76ers. While Fultz has combined to sink only six-for-18 from the field over this same stretch, he is finding other ways to contribute, and seems poised to enjoy a plentiful role as the team's primary playmaker off the pine.