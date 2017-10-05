Play

Fultz finished with four points (2-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Grizzlies.

Fultz couldn't buy a bucket during his debut as a 76er Wednesday. It was likely just first-game jitters, as there's seemingly little chance he'll go this cold on a regular basis. It's somewhat concerning from a fantasy perspective, however, as the team has plenty of other options at guard to deploy if he's struggling from the field. The situation is certainly worth monitoring throughout the preseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball