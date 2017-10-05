76ers' Markelle Fultz: Ice cold Wednesday
Fultz finished with four points (2-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Grizzlies.
Fultz couldn't buy a bucket during his debut as a 76er Wednesday. It was likely just first-game jitters, as there's seemingly little chance he'll go this cold on a regular basis. It's somewhat concerning from a fantasy perspective, however, as the team has plenty of other options at guard to deploy if he's struggling from the field. The situation is certainly worth monitoring throughout the preseason.
