76ers' Markelle Fultz: Impressive in starting role
Fultz finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in 23 minutes during Friday's 104-84 preseason victory over Melbourne United.
Fultz moved into the starting lineup for the preseason opener and did not disappoint. He had his full arsenal on display as he chipped in across the board. He was effective on both ends of the floor and even managed to convert both of his free-throw attempts. Whether he continues to start remains to be seen and this could have simply been a chance for the coaching staff to have a look at him with the starters. Nonetheless, all things point to him being ready to roll and his draft stocks have likely moved in the positive direction after this outing.
