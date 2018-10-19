76ers' Markelle Fultz: Improves during Thursday's victory
Fultz compiles 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 victory over Chicago.
Fultz was better Thursday, scoring an inefficient 12 points to go with five assists and two steals. A lot of his work came in garbage time without Ben Simmons on the floor so take from this line what you will. It is probably too soon to be panicking unless there is a hot pickup on your waivers. Fultz will look to build on this performance Saturday when the Sixers host the Magic.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Less than impressive season opener•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Officially named first-half starter•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will remain in starting five•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Fouls out in loss to Mavs•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Quiet vs. Mavs•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Scores 12 in preseason win•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...