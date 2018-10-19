Fultz compiles 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 victory over Chicago.

Fultz was better Thursday, scoring an inefficient 12 points to go with five assists and two steals. A lot of his work came in garbage time without Ben Simmons on the floor so take from this line what you will. It is probably too soon to be panicking unless there is a hot pickup on your waivers. Fultz will look to build on this performance Saturday when the Sixers host the Magic.