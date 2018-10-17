76ers' Markelle Fultz: Less than impressive season opener
Fultz produced just five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 loss to Boston.
Fultz started the game as expected but played just four minutes in the second half on his way to five points. Coach Brett Brown looks set to give him plenty of opportunities to begin the season but appeared to lack some confidence down the stretch. Fultz was far from impressive during his time on the floor but given this was the first game of the season, he should be afforded some time before being cut by his owners. A Thursday matchup with the Bulls will hopefully be able to vault him into life as he continues to work his way back from a disastrous rookie season.
