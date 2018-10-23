76ers' Markelle Fultz: Likely to man point Tuesday
Fultz is expected to serve as the 76ers' starting point guard Tuesday against the Pistons with Ben Simmons (back) listed as doubtful for the contest, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Fultz has mainly worked in an off-the-ball role this season, but he'll shift over to the point for at least one game in the likely event Simmons is sidelined, opening a spot in the lineup at shooting guard for J.J. Redick. T.J. McConnell is also on hand to fill minutes at point guard, and it's possible both he and Fultz could share the floor together on some occasions as the 76ers look to fill the play-making void left by Simmons' absence. Fultz's shooting has remained suspect through three games this season -- he's converted just one third of his attempts from the field -- but the likelihood that he'll garner elevated minutes Tuesday in addition to the upside he offers in the defensive categories and as a distributor make him an attractive DFS target in spite of his early struggles.
