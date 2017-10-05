76ers' Markelle Fultz: Listed as probable for Friday
Fultz is dealing with right shoulder soreness, but is considered probable for Friday's exhibition against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Fultz was held out of Thursday's practice, but did do some resistance work and cardio training. The Sixers were just being cautious with the shoulder and he's still fully expected to take part in Friday's exhibition. Fultz had a tough start to the preseason schedule, shooting just 2-for-13 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep on Wednesday, so he'll look to put his shoulder issue behind him with a bounce-back performance.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Ice cold Wednesday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Expects to be ready for fall camp•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Recovery time of one-to-two weeks•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Diagnosed with sprain•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will play Saturday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...