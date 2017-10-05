Fultz is dealing with right shoulder soreness, but is considered probable for Friday's exhibition against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fultz was held out of Thursday's practice, but did do some resistance work and cardio training. The Sixers were just being cautious with the shoulder and he's still fully expected to take part in Friday's exhibition. Fultz had a tough start to the preseason schedule, shooting just 2-for-13 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep on Wednesday, so he'll look to put his shoulder issue behind him with a bounce-back performance.