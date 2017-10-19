Fultz finished with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 loss to the Wizards.

Fultz came off the bench and saw limited action after dealing with shoulder and knee injuries during the preseason. He'll seemingly get more run once he's feeling better and more comfortable within the gameplan, so it's hard to put a lot of stock in Wednesday's effort. That said, he was ultimately effective in his debut.