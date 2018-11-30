76ers' Markelle Fultz: Meeting with more specialists
Fultz (shoulder) will continue seeing specialists through early next week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Fultz has met with specialists twice this week, and the process will continue into next week. There hasn't been word of any results at this point, so it remains unclear what the exact issue is and when we might be able to expect Fultz back on the court. He won't play Friday against the Wizards and it seems unlikely he'll play Sunday against the Grizzlies. Fultz should be tentatively questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out. That said, even if he's deemed healthy, the relationship between the Sixers and Fultz seems damaged. It's no guarantee that he'll remain a member of the team for the whole year and it's possible he's held out until a trade is made.
