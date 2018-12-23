76ers' Markelle Fultz: More info expected in coming weeks
Coach Brett Brown expects to know more about Fultz's (shoulder) recovery in a couple of weeks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Fultz has been away from the team since early December, as he was diagnosed with a Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome -- a nerve-altering issue. He will be around the team for the 76ers' Christmas Day game against the Celtics, but he will not play. Fultz has yet to go through basketball activities, focusing on physical therapy. When asked, general manager Elton Brand noted he can't say for sure whether Fultz will play again this season, but that an update is expected within the next couple weeks.
