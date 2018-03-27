Fultz finished with 10 points (5-13 FG), eight assists, and four rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 123-104 win over the Nuggets.

Fultz played well in his first game since late October, shaking off an early turnover, an airball, and a few rejections to deliver a solid stat line. The rookie guard shouldn't be expected to log a ton of minutes right away, but there's reason to believe he can be a factor for the 76ers' second unit, which despite adding Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli is still in desperate need of a boost.