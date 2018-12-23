Coach Brett Brown expects to know more about Fultz's (shoulder) recovery in a couple of weeks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Fultz has been away from the team since early December, as he was diagnosed with a Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome -- a nerve-altering issue. The second-year guard will be around the team for the 76ers' Christmas Day game against the Celtics, but won't play. Fultz has yet to go through basketball activities, focusing on physical therapy. When asked about Fultz's situation, general manager Elton Brand noted that he couldn't say for a sure whether the 20-year-old will play again this season.