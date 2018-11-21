Fultz (shoulder) is also dealing with a right wrist injury and would like to be traded, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.

It was already reported that Fultz was going to be away from the 76ers to have his shoulder further examined, but it now appears that a right wrist injury is also hampering his shooting stroke both from deep and the free throw line. On top of all of that, the situation between he and Philadelphia appears to have soured, but given Fultz's current trade value, the 76ers may not be too inclined to deal the former No. 1 overall pick right away. Fultz's time away from the team, however, looks like he could go beyond just one week.