76ers' Markelle Fultz: Nursing wrist injury, wants trade
Fultz (shoulder) is also dealing with a right wrist injury and would like to be traded, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.
It was already reported that Fultz was going to be away from the 76ers to have his shoulder further examined, but it now appears that a right wrist injury is also hampering his shooting stroke both from deep and the free throw line. On top of all of that, the situation between he and Philadelphia appears to have soured, but given Fultz's current trade value, the 76ers may not be too inclined to deal the former No. 1 overall pick right away. Fultz's time away from the team, however, looks like he could go beyond just one week.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Out at least one week•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Plays 14 minutes in Friday's win•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will come off bench•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Posts career-high four steals in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Best game of the season Thursday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Plays 25 minutes Saturday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.