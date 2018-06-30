Fultz will not be a member of Philadelphia's summer league roster, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Already considered a long shot to participate in Las Vegas this summer, it is now confirmed that Fultz will not being playing in the summer league ahead of his second season. Famously dealing with a jump shot that seemed to mysteriously disappear after he left college, the former guard of the Washington Huskies has been working on his form and has reportedly started over completely from scratch, meaning that he will be held from game action until he has a sturdier foundation that can be repeated in full speed situations.